Talos Energy’s (TALO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TALO. Wall Street Zen cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $59,680.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

