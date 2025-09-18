Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $166.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $163.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $165.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

