Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

