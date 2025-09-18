Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 3.3%

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,250. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $308,920.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,850. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,499 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,854 over the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.