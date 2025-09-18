Mizuho Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $41.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE AR opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.63. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,797,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,200,249,000 after acquiring an additional 350,018 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,529,000 after acquiring an additional 783,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,868,000 after acquiring an additional 428,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,843,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

