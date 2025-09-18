PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.54.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. PBF Energy has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

