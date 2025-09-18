Mizuho Cuts Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target to $26.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Down 9.0%

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.