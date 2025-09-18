Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $58.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 188.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 104,071 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

