J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 to GBX 305 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305.

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 325.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 276.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 223.40 and a one year high of GBX 333.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,194.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 578,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284, for a total value of £1,642,940. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

