Bango’s (BGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 244 target price on the stock.

LON BGO opened at GBX 128 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 61.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 128.48. The company has a market capitalization of £98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2,694.74 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Bango news, insider Matt Wilson bought 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £1,918.66. Also, insider Paul Larbey acquired 1,978 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

