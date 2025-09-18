Itaconix’s (ITX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Itaconix (LON:ITX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 price target on the stock.

Itaconix Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of Itaconix stock opened at GBX 115 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.79. The company has a market cap of £15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 1.74. Itaconix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Itaconix had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaconix will post -8.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

