DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. HSBC raised DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

DAQO New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. DAQO New Energy has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.50.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 65.64%.The company had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental General Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,966,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,866,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 117.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 625,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 849,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

