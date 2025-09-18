Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $196.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

