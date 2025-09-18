908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $6.53 on Monday. 908 Devices has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,199,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 359.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

