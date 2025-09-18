ACG Acquisition’s (ACG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price objective on shares of ACG Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 825.
ACG Acquisition Stock Down 6.5%
ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 80 EPS for the quarter.
ACG Acquisition Company Profile
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.
