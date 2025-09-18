ACG Acquisition’s (ACG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price objective on shares of ACG Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 825.

ACG Acquisition Stock Down 6.5%

ACG opened at GBX 860 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.70. ACG Acquisition has a 52 week low of GBX 385 and a 52 week high of GBX 960. The company has a market capitalization of £186.27 million and a PE ratio of -544.30.

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 80 EPS for the quarter.

ACG Acquisition Company Profile

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

