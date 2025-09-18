Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.1%

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 233.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 840.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

