Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. Ventas has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $344,740,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $359,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,533,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,627 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

