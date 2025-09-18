West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $311.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WST. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $256.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.05. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 53,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

