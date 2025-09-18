S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 14.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded down 14.4% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 32 to GBX 26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 17.82 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.26). 29,102,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,113% from the average session volume of 2,400,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

SFOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market cap of £117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.20.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

