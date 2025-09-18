VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 42.2% in August

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $135.34 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5,710.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 152,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 245.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

