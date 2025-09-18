Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.39 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $320,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,250 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,463,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6,541.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,723,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.