BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.33.

Shares of PXT opened at C$18.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.11. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 84.24%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$75,726.75. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

