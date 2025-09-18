AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

AGF Management Stock Down 1.5%

Insider Activity

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$13.91 on Monday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$8.17 and a 12-month high of C$14.30. The company has a market cap of C$895.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total transaction of C$832,761.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,908. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

