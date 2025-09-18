SThree (LON:STEM) Insider Buys £59,653.92 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne bought 32,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £59,653.92.

Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Timo Lehne bought 7,404 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.56.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Timo Lehne sold 1,579 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218, for a total transaction of £3,442.22.

On Monday, July 14th, Timo Lehne bought 23 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,819.

SThree Stock Up 0.7%

LON:STEM opened at GBX 140 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 132.20 and a one year high of GBX 409.50. The company has a market cap of £177.82 million, a PE ratio of 642.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SThree ( LON:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SThree plc will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 360 to GBX 290 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 390 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SThree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SThree

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.