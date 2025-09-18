The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Insider Buys £419.58 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Ankush Nandra purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 per share, with a total value of £419.58.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The Bankers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 126 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6,428.57 and a beta of 0.60. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 94.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 127.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 45.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The bank reported GBX 1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.23% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

