UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $307.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.23.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

