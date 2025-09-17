StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

