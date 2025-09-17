Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 607,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MA stock opened at $586.63 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $530.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.