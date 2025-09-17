The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

