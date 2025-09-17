Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

PM opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

