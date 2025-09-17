Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,707 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $608.42. The company has a market cap of $729.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

