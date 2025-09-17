Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 22,433 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,433 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.62. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $369.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

