Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $586.63 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

