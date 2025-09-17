Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $52.61 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

DIS stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

