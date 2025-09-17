Oracle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 199,704 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average volume of 164,368 call options.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,924 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,612. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE ORCL opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $871.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

