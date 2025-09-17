Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $591.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.75. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $592.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

