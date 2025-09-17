Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 191 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises about 0.3% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $294.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.