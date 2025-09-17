GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $294.74 and last traded at $293.01, with a volume of 5535685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.78.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $310.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.11.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $3,408,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $777,075,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

