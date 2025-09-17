PFW Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day moving average is $256.99.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

