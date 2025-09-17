Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Lifted by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 30.3% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $326.40. The company has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

