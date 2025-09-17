GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,661,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 70,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $587.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $608.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

