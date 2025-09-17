Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $375.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

