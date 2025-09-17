Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.