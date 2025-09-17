Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average of $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $221.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

