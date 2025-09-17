AbbVie Inc. $ABBV is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 5.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.