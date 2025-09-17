Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Cut by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $8,921,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

