Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Buys 480 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

