Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 306 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

