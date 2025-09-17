Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,690 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.