GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 23.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $81,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $326.40. The firm has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

